CUT BANK, Mont. (AP) - A north-central Montana school counselor has denied charges that allege he traded naked photos with a 13-year-old girl from Glacier County.

The Glacier County District Court clerk’s office says 51-year-old Anthony Heaton of Shelby pleaded not guilty Oct. 9 to sexual abuse of children, indecent exposure and witness tampering. He posted a $100,000 bond.

Court records say in late July the girl told Heaton she was supposed to speak to law enforcement about a separate matter and he told her to delete their texts, phone calls, Snapchats and other forms of communication. The girl kept one photo.

Defense attorney Caitlin Boland Aarab said Thursday the state filed charges before completing its investigation and she hasn’t seen much of the evidence against Heaton, who is presumed innocent.

Shelby Superintendent Elliot Crump said Heaton was placed on paid administrative leave.

