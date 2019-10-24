Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday said Republicans will rue the day they demanded transparency in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The New York Democrat chastised House Republicans’ decision on Wednesday to storm the secure room where the House has been conducting the impeachment probe as a “fit of staged political theater.” Mr. Schumer said the House Republicans’ tactics were an intentional diversion from Democrats’ fact-finding mission.

“All the facts must come out and those who are attempting to obstruct this fact-finding inquiry may regret the day when they said all they want to do is open up the process,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Our Republican friends may get what they wished for — all the facts coming out — they will regret it because at least from reports, the facts are very, very troubling.”

Mr. Schumer continued to brand Republicans’ actions as hypocritical, saying, “You can’t just flip a switch — one day suppress evidence and the next argue for a transparent and open process.”

Later Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, is planning to announce a resolution condemning the House’s “closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”

