Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday announced that he is ending his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I got into this race in April to really give voice to the forgotten people of our country,” the Ohio Democrat said in a videotaped statement. “And I’m proud of this campaign because I believe we’ve done that.”

