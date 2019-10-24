SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say several Utah hospitals were placed on lockdown or otherwise heightened their security following alleged threats of a shooting and that a man was arrested in the case.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said Wednesday three hospitals in the Salt Lake City area and Sanpete County were placed on alert because it was unclear which one was being threatened.

Officials say a 21-year-old Midvale man was arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and threats of violence.

A police affidavit identified the man as 21-year-old Terek Fleming.

According to the affidavit, Fleming threatened to “possibly shoot up a children’s hospital and then take my own life.”

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Fleming who could comment on the allegations.

