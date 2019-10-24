President Trump praised House Republicans Thursday for getting “tough” with Democrats’ closed-door impeachment inquiry, a day after dozens of GOP lawmakers stormed their way into the secure room where Democrats are hearing testimony.

“Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History,” the president tweeted. “It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam!”

The “insurance policy” was a reference to two romantically linked FBI agents involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, who texted each other about undermining Mr. Trump as an insurance policy in case Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election.

A group of Republican lawmakers stormed the closed-door impeachment depositions at the Capitol on Wednesday, delaying testimony for several hours.

Mr. Trump, who has complained that he’s not allowed to confront the witnesses and a whistleblower against him, reportedly encouraged the move.

“They got surprised yesterday when we fought back, and we’re going to continue to fight back.” Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama Republican, told Fox News. “This is a sham.”

The White House said Thursday that beating back Democrats’ private impeachment inquiry is like “fighting a ghost.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said it’s difficult for the president’s team to respond to what they can’t see.

“It’s hard to message anything that’s going on behind closed doors and in secret,” Ms. Grisham said on “Fox & Friends.” “It’s like you’re fighting a ghost. You’re fighting against the air. So we’re doing the best we can.”

Meanwhile, Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, defended his digging in Ukraine for evidence of interference in the 2016 election. Two of his clients who were born in Ukraine have been indicted on campaign-finance charges in the U.S., and Mr. Giuliani reportedly is seeking a criminal defense lawyer for himself.

“With all the Fake News let me make it clear that everything I did was to discover evidence to defend my client against false charges,” Mr. Giuliani tweeted late Wednesday, referring to Mr. Trump. “Dems would be horrified by the attacks on me, if my client was a terrorist. But they don’t believe

@realDonaldTrump has rights. Justice will prevail.”

