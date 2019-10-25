NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Two New Orleans men in their early 20s face life in prison after being convicted of killing two men and wounding two others outside a Mardi Gras party in 2018.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office says an Orleans Parish jury found 23-year-old Kendall Barnes and 22-year-old Derrick Groves guilty late Thursday of second-degree murder in the deaths of 26-year-old Jamar Robinson and 21-year-old Byron Jackson.

The charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

A news release Friday said they also were convicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder but cleared on a third.

Three victims were shot as they sat in a parked Nissan Altima. The other two were on the sidewalk in the Lower 9th Ward.

Police said in 2018 that the attack was linked to gang enmity.

