The U.S. Army will study quantum communications, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion and a host of other advanced technologies with Blink 182 frontman and leading extraterrestrial researcher Tom DeLonge, both sides announced this month.

The Army will work with Mr. DeLonge’s To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) on a four-year contract that’s reportedly worth $750,000. The military’s end goal is to incorporate cutting-edge technologies into its war-fighting plans.

“The government is interested in a variety of the collaborator’s technologies, such as, but not limited to inertial mass reduction, mechanical/structural metamaterials, electromagnetic metamaterial wave guides, quantum physics, quantum communications, and beamed energy propulsion,” a portion of the contract reads.

Mr. DeLonge, who gained fame as a singer and guitarist in the rock bands Blink 182 and Angels & Airwaves, has carved out a second career as an extraterrestrial researcher. His academy — which also has former defense and government officials in its ranks — has become a leading advocate for UFO research and has worked to publicize military and government encounters with unidentified aircraft.

The organization’s contract with the government suggests that it’s taken on another role and is working on research of high interest to the Pentagon.

“Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities,” Joseph Cannon, deputy product manager with Army Futures Command, said in a joint press release announcing the partnership.

While the Army contract formalizes Mr. DeLonge’s collaboration with the government, it’s been clear for years that his work had caught the attention of high-ranking U.S. officials. Throughout 2015, Mr. DeLonge corresponded with John Podesta — who was then serving as Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign chairman — about extraterrestrial research. Mr. Podesta previously served as chief of staff to President Clinton and counselor to President Obama.

Mr. Podesta’s exchanges with Mr. DeLonge, along with a trove of other emails, were released as part of the 2016 WikiLeaks hack.

