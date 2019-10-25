Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld said Thursday that he would vote for Joseph R. Biden “in a heartbeat” if it came down to the former vice president and President Trump in the 2020 election.

“Could I vote for a Democrat? Hell yes,” Mr. Weld, the former governor of Massachusetts, said during an interview at CNN’s CITIZEN conference, The Associated Press reported. “If it’s Trump against Joe Biden, I’m with Biden in a heartbeat.”

“He’s a lunch-pail Democrat,” he said of Mr. Biden. “He’s a good guy. He’s a centrist, and Trump is not going to be able to play the socialism card against him.”

Mr. Weld declared that he would never vote for Mr. Trump “under any circumstances” and would even consider supporting far-left candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren it came down to it.

“I suppose I’d rather have her, with a couple of modifications in her platform,” he said.

Mr. Weld was joined onstage by former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, who are also seeking the Republican presidential nomination against Mr. Trump. They, too, agreed that Ms. Warren is a good candidate.

“I think she’s articulate and bright and quick,” Mr. Sanford said, AP reported.

“She’s got the energy and the fire,” Mr. Walsh said.

