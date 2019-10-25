President Trump said Friday the former FBI officials should be worried about the Justice Department’s new criminal probe into the origins of unfounded Russian collusion allegations involving his 2016 campaign.

“It looks like it’s becoming very serious,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House. “Investigate the investigators, whether it’s [former FBI officials Peter] Strzok and [Lisa] Page, whether it’s [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper and whether it’s [former FBI Director James B.] Comey and all of these people, because terrible things went on for our country.”

The Justice Department has shifted its review of the Russia probe to a criminal investigation, people familiar with the matter said late Thursday. The move gives lead U.S. Attorney John Durham the authority to issue subpoenas and potentially impanel a grand jury to compel witnesses to answer questions.

Mr. Trump said of the former officials, “They know they have problems because they were very dishonest.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, at the center of a small group of officials who coordinated the initial Russia probe, said Friday that there were no political motives with the investigation.

“I know that nothing improper was done,” Mr. McCabe said on CNN. “There was no improper purpose to the decisions we made.”

The president said he has no details about the investigation, but believes “you’re going to see a lot of really bad things.”

“This has been going on since before I got elected, and people are angry about it,” Mr. Trump said. “And you know who’s angry about it? The Republican Party is angry about it, because this isn’t a takedown of the president, this is a takedown of the Republican Party. And frankly, the Democrats should be ashamed of themselves.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.