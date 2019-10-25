Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, on Friday defended the Justice Department’s escalation of U.S. Attorney John Durham’s Russia probe into a criminal investigation.

Mr. Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, is conducting the review, which is being closely watched by Attorney William P. Barr.

It is not clear what prompted the change or what evidence of a potential crime Mr. Durham has uncovered.

The change gives Mr. Durham power. He can now subpoena documents and witness testimony, and impanel a jury.

Mr. Collins, Georgia Republican, also blasted Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrod Nadler, New York Democrat, who said the move was politically motivated.

“Chairman Nadler is wrong to suggest that John Durham’s investigation is anything less than an effort to deliver truth and accountability,” Mr. Collins said. “If Mr. Durham finds that crimes were committed, I have confidence that he will pursue justice and restore America’s confidence in its premier law enforcement agency.”

