BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - A funeral service is set for this weekend for a 3-year-old Alabama girl who was abducted from a birthday party and killed.

News outlets report a service for Kamille McKinney is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at a church in Birmingham. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Police have charged a man and a woman with kidnapping and capital murder in the death of the child, who was known to relatives as “Cupcake.”

The city has announced a website for anyone who wants to make donations to help pay the child’s funeral and burial expenses. Organizers say any leftover money will go to nonprofits that help at-risk people.

Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama says it’s establishing a permanent reward fund in the girl’s name to help in future child abductions.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.