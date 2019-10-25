GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A home health care worker in Great Falls has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with 15 years suspended for threatening a patient with a knife and burning down the home in which they lived.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that 42-year-old Holly Lynn Lasher was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty this summer to aggravated assault and two arson counts.

District Judge Elizabeth Best also ordered Lasher to pay $70,000 in restitution.

Lasher was arrested in March 2018 after the incident, in which neighbors reported hearing a verbal fight before the fire started.

The patient told investigators Lasher had assaulted her and threatened her with a knife before starting the fire. The elderly woman tried to crawl out of the house and neighbors helped her out.

