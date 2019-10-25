The woman at the center of a Russian influence-peddling scheme has been deported, ICE announced Friday evening.

Maria Butina was convicted last year of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, as part of the FBI’s efforts to combat the Russian government’s meddling in the 2016 election.

She was sentenced to 18 months, was released Friday, and deported back to Russia the same day, in a flight from Miami to Moscow, the agency said.

Butina was accused of trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association, the gun-rights organization that poured tens of millions of dollars into backing President Trump in the 2016 election.

