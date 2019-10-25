By Mark Zuckerman, Redskins Zone, Adam Zielonka, Miles Yu, Maggie Ybarra, Gary Yantis, Shen Wu Tan, Blog Writer, Crystal Wright, L. Todd Wood, Kristina Wong, Ben Wolfgang, Dr. Milton R. Wolf, Ann Wog, Jean Winegardner, A Wilson, Walter E. Williams, Armstrong Williams, Chris White, Cheryl Wetzstein, Roger Wetherell, Diana West, Allen West, Brennan Weiss, Al Webb, Chris Wavrin, Daniel Wattenberg, watchfootballonline, watch24seasononline, washtimes1, washtimes, THE WASHINGTON TIMES, Andrew Walsh, Curtis Wallace, Tara Wall, Scott Walker, wadew777, Grace Vuoto, carla voting, Christopher Vondracek, Bailey Vogt, Lloyd Villas, MS. VICKI, Chris Versace, James Varney, Kevin Vance, user2, Florida University, Harlan Ullman, R. Sportstalk 980 and Marketing - The Washington Times - Friday, October 25, 2019

The woman at the center of a Russian influence-peddling scheme has been deported, ICE announced Friday evening.

Maria Butina was convicted last year of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, as part of the FBI’s efforts to combat the Russian government’s meddling in the 2016 election.

She was sentenced to 18 months, was released Friday, and deported back to Russia the same day, in a flight from Miami to Moscow, the agency said.

Butina was accused of trying to infiltrate the National Rifle Association, the gun-rights organization that poured tens of millions of dollars into backing President Trump in the 2016 election.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

