Advocates with the Impeachment Task Force are attempting to ramp up pressure on Republican senators with a new pro-impeachment TV spot to run on the Fox News Channel.

The one-minute ad centers on the latest investigation into allegations that President Trump pressured Ukraine to open investigations into the Biden family, calling it an “unprecedented abuse of power.”

“Call your senators today,” the voiceover says. “Urge them to put country over party.”

The ad ran on CNN Friday morning and advocates for the Impeachment Task Force hope to run it during Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends,” a favored morning cable-news program of the president’s, next week.

The ad already boasts more than 52 million views online.

Jon Cooper, Chairman of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump, said on Twitter his group wants to “send Trump into a tizzy” by getting their ad on Fox News.

Impeachment Task Force is a branch off of the Democratic Coalition Against Trump.

The advocacy group was formed in response to the Trump reelection campaign’s Impeachment Defense Taskforce, which aims to mobilize the president’s grassroots supporters as the impeachment inquiry gains momentum on Capitol Hill.

