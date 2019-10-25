Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden is taking incoming fire from the left after his campaign suggested he would drop his opposition to accepting outside financial help from a super PAC in his 2020 bid for the White House.

Sen. Bernard Sanders on Thursday said he doesn’t need that kind of support for his own bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I don’t need a super PAC. I am not going to be controlled by a handful of wealthy people. I will be controlled by the working people of this country,” the Vermont independent said at an event in Iowa.

On Thursday, the Biden campaign suggested that President Trump’s financial prowess necessitates a shift from their previous position that they didn’t want outside financial help from super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money to support or oppose candidates.

“In this time of crisis in our politics, it is not surprising that those who are dedicated to defeating Donald Trump are organizing in every way permitted by current law to bring an end to this disastrous presidency,” said Kate Bedingfield, Mr. Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director. “Nothing changes unless we defeat Donald Trump.”

In 2018, Mr. Biden had said he urged Mr. Sanders not to accept outside help from super PACs.

“I’m the guy that told him, you shouldn’t accept any money from a super PAC, because people can’t possibly trust you,” Mr. Biden said in an interview with PBS.

But on Thursday, Mr. Sanders said he didn’t need convincing.

“Joe Biden didn’t have to convince me not to start a super PAC,” he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren also denounced the use of super PACs on Thursday. She specifically referred to their use in the Democratic presidential primary contest and not necessarily a general election campaign.

“Every Democratic candidate should agree: Super PACs have no place in our primary,” Ms. Warren, Massachusetts Democrat, said on Twitter. “It’s disappointing that any Democratic candidate would reverse course and endorse the use of unlimited contributions from the wealthy to run against fellow Democrats.”

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, a liberal group that has endorsed Ms. Warren in the race, also criticized Mr. Biden for the shift.

“If Biden cares about defeating Trump, he should not open the door to billionaires and corporations flooding the primary and should make clear he does not want his supporters to use big money to attack other Democrats,” said PCCC co-founder Adam Green.

Mr. Biden started October with less than $9 million on hand with just months to go until the Iowa caucuses in early February.

Mr. Sanders paced the 2020 Democratic presidential field with his $33.7 million war chest as of Oct. 1.

Ms. Warren was next with $25.7 million on hand, followed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at $23.3 million and Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at $10.5 million.

But Mr. Biden said he’s not concerned about the money game.

“We’re on a course to do extremely well. I’m not worried about being able to fund this campaign. I really am not, truly,” he said in an interview set to air Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

