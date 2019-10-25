The Washington Nationals announced Friday that local chef, humanitarian and frequent Trump critic José Andrés will throw the first pitch at Game 5 of the World Series, a game President Trump is slated to attend.

Mr. Andrés said he was “humbled” by the offer to throw the first pitch at the potential Game 5 between the Washington Nationals — who are up two games — and the Houston Astros.

“I’m humbled by the invitation, and I realize is a big big big honor but I really hope that by Saturday night all of WASHINGTON will be celebrating that the @Nationals are the 2019 @MLB World Series Champions.” Mr. Andrés tweeted.

Mr. Andrés became a culinary icon in D.C. after he became a chef at Jaleo in 1993. Since then, he has opened multiple restaurants throughout the Washington area and has started a humanitarian campaign called World Central Kitchen — a meal program that provides food to areas affected by natural disasters. He and the World Central Kitchen also fed federal workers and their families during the partial government shutdown at the beginning of the year.

An immigrant from Spain, Mr. Andrés has also been highly critical of Mr. Trump — who said Thursday he plans to attend Game 5.

The chef went through a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit with the Trump Organization after he backed out of opening a restaurant in the Trump International Hotel over the president’s rhetoric on immigration.

Mr. Andrés also accused the president in June 2018 of “creating non existent fights” by disinviting the Philadelphia Eagles from a White House celebration for their Super Bowl win.

Additionally, he blasted the administration for failing to help Puerto Rico after 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

If Game 5 of The World Series happens, it will be played Sunday at Nationals Park after Games 3 and 4 — which will play out Friday and Saturday, respectively. The Nationals defeated the Astros in Games 1 by 5-4 Tuesday and Game 2 by 12-3 Wednesday in Houston.

