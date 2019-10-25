White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed a report Friday that President Trump is considering her to replace Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff.

“I highly doubt it because we have a chief of staff,” Mrs. Conway told reporters. “He’s doing a great job.”

Bloomberg reported this week that Mr. Trump was privately testing the idea of replacing Mr. Mulvaney with either Mrs. Conway, the first woman to manage a winning presidential campaign, or Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. Mr. Mulvaney had to walk back comments from a press briefing last week that the White House used military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate interference in the 2016 election.

The president called the report about a possible personnel change “just more Fake News!”

“Wrong, never even discussed this with Kellyanne Conway or Steve Mnuchin,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

