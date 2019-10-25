A network of leftist activists is planning to mobilize hundreds of thousands of protesters to take to the streets on the eve of any House of Representatives vote on impeaching President Trump.

The “Nobody Is Above the Law” mobilization is being led by a coalition of groups that includes the Action Group Network, Center for American Progress Action Fund, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), People For the American Way, and MoveOn among many others.

“Protesters will gather in front of the district offices of House members as the lawmakers finalize their positions and at U.S. Senate offices as senators prepare for a likely trial,” the Nobody Is Above the Law coalition announced Friday. “Protesters will call on their representatives to uphold the Constitution and their oaths of office by supporting Trump’s impeachment.”

The coalition already has plans to protest in 80 cities nationwide — including in Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City — and identifies the exact location of 117 protest points on a map on its website.

The timing of the protests is not yet determined, as the coalition says on its website the date “will be confirmed once the impeachment vote is scheduled.”

“We aim to give hosts and attendees as much advance notice as possible between when we ‘activate’ the events by setting a date for them to take place and when they occur,” the coalition says on its website. “At the very least, we’ll give folks 24 hours’ notice. That’s Plan A. If for some reason Plan A isn’t possible — we don’t know that the House vote will take place until it’s about to happen, there’s a chance the House won’t vote at all, or there’s some other scenario — we’ll do our best to announce a Plan B and to communicate with everyone clearly.”

