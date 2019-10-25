PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a former Oregon certified public accountant to more than four years in federal prison for stealing about $4.5 million of his clients’ investments to support his “Playboy-style” lifestyle and bolster his marijuana business.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut heard from victims who recounted how they were duped by Nathan Wheeler’s cordial, personable manner only to be devastated to learn how he had pillaged their life savings.

Prosecutors say he ripped off more than $900,000 in earnings from Olympic snowboarder Daniel Kass and misappropriated the trust fund of two porn shop heirs. Prosecutors say he also brought his fiancee an engagement ring using the investments of a retired law enforcement officer.

Wheeler, 43, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and attempted tax evasion in May 2018.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.