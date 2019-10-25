Oxford University’s Student Union is putting an end to “whooping and traditional applause” to better serve sensory-sensitive students.

The school’s newspaper announced the change this week, which aims to make the campus more friendly for “some disabled students who have anxiety disorders, sensory sensitivity, and/or those who use hearing impairment aids.”

“The first Student Council meeting of the academic year, yesterday, passed the motion to mandate the Sabbatical Officers to encourage the use of British Sign Language (BSL) clapping, otherwise known as ‘silent jazz hands’ at Student Council meetings and other official SU events,” the newspaper reported Wednesday.

Proponents noted that the Manchester Students Union passed a similar motion in September 2018.

Students also buttressed their arguments with a 2015 article in The New York Times titled “Why Snapping is the New Clapping.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.