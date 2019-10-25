BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Idaho say a woman pointed a BB gun that resembled a 9mm handgun at officers before two officers opened fire, killing her.
The Meridian Police Department on Thursday released the information from a multi-agency task force’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting on Sunday that killed 33-year-old Amber Lea Dewitt of Caldwell.
Police also released photos of the light-blue BB gun and a similar-looking, light-green 9mm handgun for comparison.
The shooting happened after police responded to a report around 6 a.m. Sunday that a woman was acting suspiciously and knocking on doors in Boise.
Police say they found Dewitt sitting in a vehicle, and she pointed a gun at them when they attempted to make contact.
Authorities say officers opened fire, and Dewitt was pronounced dead at the scene.
