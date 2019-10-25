TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in Florida say a woman set another woman on fire at a Taco Bell and may also be responsible for a nearby string of fires.

News outlets report 32-year-old Mia Williams, born Javoris Williams, was arrested Thursday and charged with premeditated homicide, aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Tallahassee Police records say Williams went into a Taco Bell Wednesday, doused a victim with a flammable liquid and set her on fire.

Records say several other fires were started near the Taco Bell, including a church that was completely destroyed. It says those fires are believed to have been started by Williams but spokesman Officer Damon Miller couldn’t confirm.

The victim is still in the hospital as of Friday. It’s unclear if William has an attorney.

