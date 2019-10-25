HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut prosecutor’s investigations of five fatal shootings by police dating to 2008 remain unresolved while the officers involved have long since been returned to regular duties in most cases.

The Hartford Courant reports Hartford State’s Attorney Gail Hardy hasn’t issued reports on whether police were justified in killing five men between March 2008 and April 2019.

Connecticut prosecutors have investigated 66 deadly shootings by police since 2001. Of the probes of shootings before this year, four by Hardy are the only ones that remain open.

Hardy and Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane said in a statement Thursday that officers in those four shootings were justified. They apologized to the four men’s families and said the investigation reports are nearing completion.

The fifth shooting in April remains under investigation.

