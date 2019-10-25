PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island police have captured a man they say is wanted in connection with a double homicide in New York City.

State police and the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested 34-year-old Victor Cedres on Thursday at a Pawtucket apartment.

Authorities say Cedres was wanted in connection to the deaths of 27-year-old Joseph Rivera and 38-year-old Ricardo Leon in Coney Island on Aug. 20.

Cedres faces two counts of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and other charges.

Authorities say he waived extradition on a fugitive from justice charge Thursday and was taken into custody by the New York City Police.

No attorney was listed in Rhode Island court records.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.