President Trump continued to defend his ever-shifting strategy in the Middle East Friday, saying forces have “secured the oil” in northern Syria as he tries to convince Congress the U.S. is on the right course.

“We’re doing well in Syria, with Turkey and everybody else that we’re dealing with,” Mr. Trump told White House reporters. “We have secured the oil, we have a lot of oil. We have a couple of people who came knocking — we said, ‘don’t knock.’”

Mr. Trump angered Capitol Hill leaders by withdrawing dozens of American troops from a buffer zone between Turkey and Syria ahead of an Ankara-ordered incursion on Kurdish fighters this month.

The Kurds helped the U.S. rout the Islamic State in the region, but Mr. Trump said he didn’t want a shooting war with Turkey — a NATO ally — and that he wants to bring troops home.

Even so, Mr. Trump is shifting troops to Iraq or toward Syrian oil fields, to ensure that Islamic State fighters do not profit from fossil fuels and reemerge as a regional force.

The president is bringing up the oil supply with increasing frequency.

“Oil is secured. Our soldiers have left and are leaving Syria for other places, then COMING HOME!” he tweeted Friday. “When these pundit fools who have called the Middle East wrong for 20 years ask what we are getting out of the deal, I simply say, THE OIL, AND WE ARE BRINGING OUR SOLDIERS BACK HOME, ISIS SECURED!”

Congressional Democrats say they’re uneasy with an emerging Pentagon plan to deploy armored vehicles to the oil fields.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper “says we are sending armored vehicles to defend the oil fields, not just special forces,” Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, said on Twitter. “This may be the first time we’ve deployed anything other than special forces to Syria. Tanks are obviously less nimble than special forces, so they are more at risk to enemy forces.”

Mr. Trump’s fixation on securing Middle East oil stretches back to at least 2011, when he tweeted frequently about the situation under President Obama.

“When will our nation’s sacrifices be respectfully appreciated? Iraq and Libya should reimburse us in oil,” he tweeted in October 2011.

In March 2012, he wrote: “We should have gotten more of the oil in Syria, and we should have gotten more of the oil in Iraq. Dumb leaders.”

