MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force and Gang Units say they arrested a 19-year-old man in Tennessee who is accused of shooting someone to death in a Texas parking lot.

The agency announced in a statement obtained by news outlets that they arrested Cedrick Duckett in Memphis on Wednesday. Duckett is accused of killing 25-year-old Anthony Tennon on Oct. 15 in Arlington, Texas. At the time, investigators said the slaying wasn’t random.

Investigators say Duckett was armed with a rifle when agents found him, and at first refused to surrender. The statement says Duckett was taken into custody after investigators ordered him to surrender over a speaker.

Duckett is in Shelby County Jail awaiting extradition to Texas.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.

