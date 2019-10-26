By - Associated Press - Saturday, October 26, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Four police officers in North Carolina have been taken to the hospital after two police cars collided during a search for a shooting suspect.

Media reports say the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cruisers crashed into each other late Friday. The officers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

WSOC-TV reports that firefighters had to help remove one officer from a heavily damaged police car. Police stopped traffic for several hours to investigate the crash.

