Bill and Hillary Clinton need to step away from the spotlight if they want fellow Democrats to win the White House in 2020, liberal comic Bill Maher argued on his HBO show Friday.

Mr. Maher said during a panel discussion that the former president and two-time White House hopeful should both “go away” and skip the Democratic National Convention next summer.

“It seems like every few months, Hillary Clinton bubbles up again, and people are, like, ‘Oh, she’s thinking about running,’ or she says something crazy,” said Mr. Maher.

“The Clintons — they’ve got to go away. I’m saying this now a year out. They can’t be at the convention,” the comedian continued. “Maybe on the video waving or something, but I’m serious.”

Mr. Maher subsequently cited Rep. Justin Amash, Michigan independent, who recently called Mrs. Clinton an “asset” to Republicans and President Trump re-election campaign.

“She is,” Mr. Maher agreed. “And Bill is damaged goods. “I just think they got to go away.”

Mrs. Clinton unsuccessfully campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008. She was named the party’s candidate in 2016 but was defeated at the polls by Mr. Trump.

She is not currently among the more than a dozen candidates currently seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020. Mr. Trump recently said she should reconsider, however.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Mr. Trump said on Twitter earlier this month, referring to the Democratic senator for Massachusetts running for president.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.