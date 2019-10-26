HAMPSTEAD, N.H. (AP) - Parents and other visitors to schools in Hampstead are no longer allowed to bring guns onto school property.

The Eagle Tribune reports that the School Board unanimously approved a policy prohibiting anyone other than law enforcement and school resource officers from bringing guns on campus during school hours and during school-sponsored activities. The district already had rules against students and staff carrying firearms.

School board member Karen Yasenka said the policy protects students and staff without infringing on anyone’s rights.

The state Legislature passed a bill this year that would have banned most guns from school grounds statewide, but Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed it. Under that legislation, only police, members of the military or those authorized by school boards would have been allowed to carry guns onto school property.

