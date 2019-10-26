MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police says a 30-year-old man was shot and killed and a 28-year-old woman was wounded in an early morning shooting on the city’s north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports t he shooting happened about 1:15 a.m. Saturday on the 4100 block of West Lisbon Avenue.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital. Both are from Milwaukee.

Police say they were shot by an unknown suspect. No additional details about the shooting were released.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

