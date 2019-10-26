NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a 14-year-old boy has been shot to death on a basketball court at a Queens public housing complex.

The teen was shot at around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Baisley Park Houses in the Jamaica section of the borough.

Police responding to a report of an assault found the victim on the basketball court with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen’s name was not immediately released. Police have made no arrests.

