ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say officers fatally shot a man who confronted them during a traffic stop after a carjacking attempt.

Police say the man shot Friday night was a passenger in the vehicle stopped by police and that the driver was in police custody.

According to police, the shooting occurred when the passenger got out of a vehicle stopped several blocks from where the carjacking attempt was reported.

Police said a gun was found next to the man who was shot but that other information on circumstances of the shooting and the carjacking attempt weren’t immediately available.

No identities were released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.