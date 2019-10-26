President Trump is hosting a 10th wedding anniversary celebration at Camp David this weekend for daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner — at the president’s expense.

The president said Saturday that a small number of family and friends had “a beautiful dinner” Friday night at the presidential retreat in Maryland.

“It could not have been nicer,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Camp David is a special place. Cost of the event will be totally paid for by me!”

CNN, citing an anonymous White House official, had reported earlier that the couple would be paying for the event themselves. Both are senior White House advisers.

Ms. Trump, 37, and Mr. Kushner, 38, have two sons and a daughter.

The president took time out from the festivities Saturday to play golf at his club near Sterling, Virginia — a 20-minute flight on Marine One from Camp David.

