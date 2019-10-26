Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, is expected to appear as a witness for the government during the criminal trial of Roger Stone, a report said Friday.

The National Law Journal reported that Mr. Bannon is slated to appear a government witness when Mr. Stone, the president’s longtime confidant, stands trial next month in D.C.

Bruce Rogow, a lawyer for Mr. Stone, mentioned Mr. Bannon during a pretrial hearing last month while listing several potential witnesses, Politico reported at the time.

Citing a person familiar with the arrangement, The National Law Journal has since established that Mr. Bannon is expected to appear as a witness for the prosecution. He has not been subpoenaed to give testimony, however, the report said.

Mr. Rogow declined to comment. The Department of Justice had no immediate response.

William A. Burck, a white collar lawyer based in D.C., is representing Mr. Bannon, The National Law Journal reported. He did not immediately return a message from The Washington Times.

Mr. Bannon and Mr. Stone both worked on Mr. Trump’s presidential election campaign. Mr. Bannon subsequently served in the White House for around eight months as chief strategist, while Mr. Stone parted ways with the campaign earlier on and never took a role with the administration.

Mr. Stone, 67, was arrested in January after being criminally charged as a result of the government’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections. He is accused of interfering in the investigation and has been charged with count of obstruction, witness tampering and perjury. He remains free on on bond, and his trial is currently set to start Nov. 5.

Prosecutors said in a court filing last month that they planned to enter into evidence during trial a chart showing “written communications between Stone and Trump campaign officials in 2016.” Another filing entered last month suggested that phone numbers belonging to Mr. Bannon, in addition to Mr. Trump and others, would be relevant to the case, meanwhile.

