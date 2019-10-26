After headlining a forum on criminal-justice reform, President Trump taunted Democratic Sen. Kamala D. Harris Saturday for skipping the event and said he’s done more for black Americans than she ever will.

Calling the California Democrat a “badly failing presidential candidate,” the president said she is ducking the “very wonderful largely African American event today because yesterday I received a major award, at the same event, for being able to produce & sign into law major Criminal Justice Reform legislation, which will greatly help the African American community (and all other communities),” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president spoke Friday at the Presidential Justice Forum in Columbia, South Carolina, at Benedict College, a historically black institution. He received the Bipartisan Justice Award, presented by Matthew Charles, one of the first prisoners freed by the First Step Act earlier this year after serving three years in prison.

“I would not be a free man today if Donald J. Trump had not supported and signed the First Step Act,” he said. Referring to his work on criminal-justice reform, Mr. Trump tweeted, “This and best unemployment numbers EVER is more than Kamala will EVER be able to do for African Americans!”

Several other Democratic presidential candidate, including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, are attending the event this weekend. Ms. Harris is a former California state attorney general.

