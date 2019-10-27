President Trump on Sunday confirmed the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, saying the world’s most wanted terrorist died “whimpering and crying” during an overnight U.S. special forces raid in Syria.

“Last night the United States’ brought the world’s Number One terrorist leader to justice,” Mr. Trump said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

The president provided graphic details of the raid, saying U.S. special forces were “incredible.”

“I got to watch much of it,” the president said. “He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

Mr. Trump confirmed that al-Baghdadi killed himself, and three of his children, by detonating a suicide vest as he was cornered by U.S. troops.

“He dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death,” Mr. Trump said. “He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. Test results gave certain, immediate and totally positive identification.”

The president said the “thug” spent his last moments “in utter fear, in total panic and dread.”

“He died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward,” Mr. Trump said.

The raid reportedly was carried out by an attack of a squadron of eight helicopters and a warplane north of the Syrian town of Idlib.

In addition to providing a symbolic and strategic victory in the war on terrorism, the operation’s success is major political boost for Mr. Trump, who has faced heavy criticism for ordering a recent pullback of U.S. troops from northeastern Syria. The move had resulted in some IS prisoners escaping during a Turkish military offensive in the region, and raised fears of the extremist group regaining strength.

Mr. Trump said of the terrorist leader, “He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”

The president characterized al-Baghdadi’s death as the ultimate justice for years of Islamic State atrocities around the globe, from inspiring terrorist attacks agains the West to public beheadings, forced religious conversions and torture. He called IS “among the most depraved organizations in the history of our world.”

“This is what he wanted. This is what he was proud of,” Mr. Trump said. “He was a sick and depraved man. And he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.”

Mr. Trump defended his graphic account of al-Baghdadi’s demise, saying potential terrorist recruits should know that he died as a coward instead of a hero.

The president watched much of the secret raid on a video feed in the highly secure, underground Situation Room at the White House on Saturday night. With him were Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and other military chiefs.

“This raid was impeccable,” the president said. “It was like you were watching a movie. Many of his people were killed. We lost nobody. The K-9 was hurt, went into the tunnel.”

He said U.S. forces had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for about two weeks, and that several other attempted raids were canceled when the terrorist leader changed his movements.

“I’ve been looking for him for three years,” Mr. Trump said. “I started getting some very positive feedback about a month ago.”

He said the operation involved flying over territory controlled by Russia, and that the U.S. notified Russians in advance of the mission without telling them the precise objective.

“It was a secret mission,” Mr. Trump said. “We flew very, very low and very, very fast. We met with gunfire coming in, but it was local gunfire. That gunfire was terminated immediately, meaning they were shot from the airships.”

The president said he notified very few congressional leaders until the operation was completed, and pointedly said that he didn’t tell House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat.

“Washington is a leaking machine,” Mr. Trump said.

