President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended World Series Game 5 in Washington Sunday night, accompanied by a dozen Republican lawmakers and several wounded warriors.

The president’s motorcade arrived at Nationals Park around 8 p.m., as the national anthem was being sung. Mr. Trump and his entourage took their seats in a suite in the second level of the stadium, with the president waving to some fans below.

During a “Salute to the Troops,” some in the stadium applauded and cheered for the Trumps as their presence was announced. A chorus of boos also could be heard, as well as some spectators chanting “lock him up.”

Among the Republican lawmakers with him were Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Sen. David Perdue of Georgia, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Reps. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

It was the president’s first appearance at a major-league game since being elected. Mr. Trump said earlier he probably wouldn’t throw out a ceremonial first pitch due to the required body armor under his jacket that would be too bulky.

The first pitch was thrown out instead by celebrity chef Jose Andres, a Trump critic. The president arrived at the stadium after Mr. Andres did his part.

Trump is expected to leave the game early to avoid a major disruption. Security at the ballpark was beefed up for the president’s arrival.

• Adam Zielonka contributed to this report

