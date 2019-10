President Trump was booed loudly after he was shown on the video board Sunday between the third and fourth innings in Game 5 of the World Series.

After cameras cut away, a “lock him up” chant shortly broke out afterward.

Full on “LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!” chants heard throughout the crowd at Nats Park after President Trump was announced and shown on screen here #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1ktVXkHYFy — Monica Alba (@albamonica) October 28, 2019

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Nationals Park after 8 p.m. with a dozen Republican lawmakers and several wounded warriors.

