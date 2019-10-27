Nationals Park ramped up security to host not only Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, but also one high-profile visitor: President Trump.

Secret Service was present at the ballpark for extra screening of fans, media and others entering the building. Trump’s visit also attracted additional media outlets who reported live from the field before the game, including Fox News and CNN.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said the team hadn’t talked about Trump’s visit and it wouldn’t be a distraction for them.

“You know what, he’s coming to the game,” Martinez said. “He’s a fan. Hopefully he cheers for the Washington Nationals, and I hope he enjoys the game.”

Pitcher Stephen Strasburg said that “everybody is excited” and relayed a funny story about the heightened security.

“Usually the dogs that are sniffing in our clubhouse are these nice Labs that are super friendly,” he said. “And today there was a German Shepherd that I didn’t really feel comfortable petting.”

Last week, Nationals pitcher Aníbal Sánchez said that if Trump wanted to attend a game, “everybody has to respect that situation.

“I don’t want to attack him like I got something against (him),” the Venezuelan native said. “I’m out of this country, but then I respect all those situations. And like I say, he’s the president and if he wants to come, why no?”

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was asked if he would want to visit the White House if the Astros won the World Series and Trump invited the team. He claimed he was “superstitious” about answering that question before the team had actually won.

Trump plans to arrive after the game starts and leave before it ends in an effort to limit disruption for the fans in attendance.

Washington-based celebrity chef and humanitarian José Andrés, a noted critic of the president, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

