NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they are investigating an inmate suicide at a city jail.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Glenn Hix hanged himself Saturday at the Newport News City Jail.

The 32-year-old Hix was booked into the jail in August to face a 2015 rape charge.

Police said the Newport News Sheriff’s Office and the Newport News Police Department will conduct separate investigations. Police said it is standard for both agencies to investigate an inmate suicide.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.