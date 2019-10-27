ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two elderly women dead.

Montgomery County Police said 80-year-old Cheung Foo Chan was driving a Toyota Corolla when if left the road and struck a tree Saturday in Rockville. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the car died. They are Janice Luk Chan, 72, and Man Kei Tam Yuen, 83.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

