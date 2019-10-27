By - Associated Press - Sunday, October 27, 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two elderly women dead.

Montgomery County Police said 80-year-old Cheung Foo Chan was driving a Toyota Corolla when if left the road and struck a tree Saturday in Rockville. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Two passengers in the car died. They are Janice Luk Chan, 72, and Man Kei Tam Yuen, 83.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide