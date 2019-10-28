A 20-year military officer will testify in the House impeachment inquiry that he twice raised concerns over the Trump administration’s interest in having Ukraine investigate Joe Biden.

Alexander Vindman, an Army lieutenant colonel who serves on the National Security Council, will tell House investigators Tuesday that he listened to President Donald Trump’s call with new Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy and “did not think it was proper,” according to his prepared remarks.

Vindman will testify that he was first concerned during an earlier meeting, when U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland stressed the importance of having Ukraine investigate the 2016 election as well as a company linked to the family of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Vindman reported both to NSC’s lead counsel.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.