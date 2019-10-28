A man suspected of opening fire at an off-campus college party in Texas, killing two people and injuring 12 others, has been arrested.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks says 23-year-old Brandon Ray Gonzalez was arrested Monday morning, less than two days after the shooting outside Greenville, 15 miles southwest of a satellite campus of the Texas A&M University System.

Gonzalez is jailed on a $1 million bond on a capital murder charge.

Authorities had said the shooter may have been targeting just one person at the party where about 750 people were gathered around midnight Saturday. The gunman escaped in the ensuing chaos.

Meeks has described the gathering as a Halloween and homecoming party for Texas A&M University-Commerce, though officials said it wasn’t a school-sanctioned event.

Authorities have said that of the 12 injured, six were shot and six were trampled or hurt by glass.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.