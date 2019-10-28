CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says it’s grateful for the work of U.S. military and intelligence personnel in the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Two of the four Democrats, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Rep. Chris Pappas, congratulated President Donald Trump following his announcement Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. special forces operation in Syria.

Shaheen said al-Baghdadi has the blood of Americans on his hands_including journalist James Foley of New Hampshire -and has finally been brought to justice. Foley was killed by ISIS fighters in 2014 after being kidnapped in Syria.

Foley’s parents, Diane and John Foley, told WMUR-TV that al-Baghdadi’s death is significant, but it doesn’t end the threat. Diane Foley said “we’ve got to be ready for retaliation.”

