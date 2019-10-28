President Trump criticized Chicago Monday as “the worst sanctuary city in America,” and slammed the city’s police Superintendent Eddie Johnson for “not doing his job.”

Speaking to the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference in the Windy City, the president said of Chicago’s murder rate, “Afghanistan is a safe place by comparison.”

“Chicago is, unfortunately, the worst sanctuary city in America,” the president said, adding that Cook County officials last year refused federal immigration authorities’ requests to detain 1,162 illegal immigrants.

He also mocked Chicago actor Jussie Smollett, who staged a racial attack against himself last winter and blamed Trump supporters.

“You have the case of this wise guy, Jussie Smollett, who beat up himself,” Mr. Trump said to laughter from the appreciative audience. “And he said ‘MAGA’ country did it. That’s a hate crime and a real big scam, just like the impeachment of your president is a scam. Smollett is still trying to get away with it.”

Superintendent Johnson boycotted the president’s visit, saying it conflicts with his “personal values.” He said he opposes the administration’s immigration policies.

“I can’t in good conscience stand by while racial insults and hatred are cast from the Oval Office or Chicago is held hostage because of our views on new Americans,” Superintendent Johnson told a local CBS affiliate.

The president said Superintendent Johnson’s reaction was “very insulting,” especially in light of Chicago’s weak record on violence and its role as a haven for illegal immigrants.

“Eddie Johnson wants to talk about values,” the president said. “I want Eddie Johnson to change his values, and change them fast. People like Johnson put criminals and illegal aliens before the citizens of Chicago. Those values are a disgrace.”

He said more than 1,500 people have been murdered in Chicago under Superintendent Johnson’s leadership of the police department.

“I’ve done more than any president’s ever done for the police,” Mr. Trump said. “Here’s a man who could not bother to show up for a meeting of police chiefs … in his hometown. You know why — it’s because he’s not doing his job.”

