SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - A Delaware man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a state trooper has been sentenced to four years in prison.

The Delaware News Journal reports 30-year-old Brandon T. Showell was sentenced Friday for a June 2018 traffic stop in Bridgeville where authorities say he dragged the trooper with his car. Police say the trooper pulled over Showell for running a stop sign, then Showell accelerated while the trooper’s arm was entangled in the moving car’s steering wheel.

Showell’s attorney said Friday that his client had an outstanding warrant and probation violations which caused him to panic at the scene.

Showell pleaded guilty in September to assault, reckless endangering and resisting arrest. He’ll receive credit for time served. He’s also sentenced to six months work release and one year of probation.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.