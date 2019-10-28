BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities responding to calls about a shooting found a dead man in a running car.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reports that said the victim in the Saturday night shooting had several gunshot wounds and was “obviously deceased” when deputies arrived.

Deputies charged 40-year-old John Baumstark with second degree murder. Witnesses said Baumstark and the victim were arguing at a party, but made up and shook hands before leaving together.

Shortly afterward, witnesses reported gunshots. Investigators said one asked Baumstark if he killed the victim, and Baumstark replied, “Yes.” Baumstark then ran to his car and drove away.

Deputies arrested Baumstark when he arrived home 90 minutes later. Deputies found a gun in his car.

Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Baumstark.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.