Rep. Greg Walden of Oregon, the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, announced his plans to retire Monday.

In a statement, Mr. Walden explained his retirement wasn’t for fear of losing a reelection bid in 2020.

“Based on recent polling, strong fundraising, and the backing of my wife and family, I am confident I could earn the support of 2nd District voters for another term,” he said. “I’m also optimistic that a path exists for Republicans to recapture a majority in the House, and that I could return for two more years as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. But I also know that for me, the time has come to pursue new challenges and opportunities.”

Mr. Walden, who represented a rural part of Oregon, was first elected in 1998. Before his time in office, he owned and operated a radio station for more than 20 years, and served as the chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee in 2014 and 2016.

Rep. Tom Emmer, the current chairman of the House GOP campaign arm, said Mr. Walden’s seat will remain solidly Republican and that the outgoing lawmaker will continue to be involved in 2020 efforts.

“Chairman Greg Walden is a class act and political juggernaut who will be sorely missed in Washington,” he said in a statement. “I consider it an honor to follow in Greg’s footsteps as NRCC Chairman and will continue leaning on him for his support and guidance as we fight to take back the Majority in 2020.”

As a ranking member, Mr. Walden is the fourth top Republican on a committee to retire.

Texas Reps. Mike Conaway and Mac Thornberry, who served on the Agriculture and Armed Services committees, respectively, announced they were leaving Congress earlier this year. Rep. Rob Bishop, Utah Republican and ranking member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, also decided not to run for reelection.

Mr. Walden is the 18th retirement overall for House Republicans.

