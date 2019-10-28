House Democrats are planning a vote this week on a resolution to formalize their next steps in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump and alleged quid pro quo dealings with Ukraine.

The resolution will establish a procedure for the impeachment hearings, which will be “open to the American people,” according to a letter sent Monday to House Democrats from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Republicans have been complaining for about a month that the impeachment inquiry process was not formalized because the minority had no rules for the process.

In the letter to her colleagues, Ms. Pelosi, California Democrat, dismissed that argument, saying it “has no merit.”

She pointed to a federal court ruling last week granting the House Judiciary Committee subpoena power over material from special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury in his probe into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, saying the judge recognized the House Democrats’ formal probe into the president in the court’s opinion.

But the House leader said Democrats will go ahead and hold a formal vote this week to affirm “the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Ms. Pelosi’s “backtracking” reveals the impeachment process “has been botched from the start.”

“We will not legitimize the Schiff/Pelosi sham impeachment,” the California Republican said on Twitter.

The resolution will authorize the disclosure of deposition transcripts, sets forth due process rights for the president and sets up a system to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee so it can consider articles of impeachment.

“Nobody is above the law,” Ms. Pelosi said at the end of the letter.

The decision comes after Democrats faced a slight setback when former White House adviser Charles Kupperman refused to testify earlier Monday.

Mr. Kupperman, who took John Bolton’s place as national security adviser for a short period, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a judge to decide whether he had to comply with the Democrats’ subpoena. He argued the subpoena put him in a legal bind, saying that if he testified, he could unlawfully reveal confidential information, but if he refused, he would unlawfully defy Congress.

In light of that request, his lawyers informed lawmakers he would not be appearing before members of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees. Should the judge decide in favor of the House subpoena, Mr. Kupperman will testify, his lawyers vowed.

“It is President Trump, and every President before him for at least the last half a century, who have asserted testimonial immunity for their closet confidential advisors,” Mr. Kupperman’s lawyers wrote in a letter.

Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, brushed off that argument, saying it has “no basis in law.”

“A private citizen cannot sue the Congress to try and avoid coming in when they’re served with a lawful subpoena,” he said.

However, Samuel Dewey, a lawyer at McDermott Will and Emery who used to lead Congressional investigations, told The Washington Times he believes the opposite is true — that Democrats won’t have a contempt case against Mr. Kupperman because of executive privilege.

“There’s an odd notion that seems to be going around that when a witness doesn’t appear on the schedule set by the committee that is automatically contempt,” Mr. Dewey said. “That’s absolutely wrong.”

He argued that rather than jumping to contempt, Democrats need to properly overrule executive privilege by holding a hearing and vote to do so.

The impeachment investigation is centered on allegations that the president tried to subvert typical channels of foreign policy and pressure Ukrainian leaders into opening investigations for his personal political gain in 2020.

Mr. Schiff also slammed Republican leaders for continuing to defend the president.

“Where is their duty to this institution?” he said. “Where is their duty to the Constitution? Where is their respect for the rule of law? This will not be our last president.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have defended witnesses that have resisted Congressional subpoenas, arguing it’s an unfair process at its foundation.

Despite the hang-up, Mr. Schiff said the investigation will continue as planned and won’t be slowed down by bitter legal battles. He warned that if folks continued to not cooperate, they would only build a “powerful case” of obstruction against Mr. Trump.

“We are not willing to allow the White House to engage us in a lengthy game of rope-a-dope in the courts,” he said. “We will not allow the White House to delay our investigation.”

Mr. Dewey said Mr. Kupperman’s strategy of going to the courts to decide his fate is “unprecedented” and poses a significant legal question. However, it’s unclear if any more potential witnesses will try to do the same.

The impeachment inquiry continues at breakneck speed. Democrats have lined up a packed schedule for the next two weeks, including a deposition with Timothy Morrison, who allegedly told William Taylor, a top diplomat to Ukraine, about military aid being contingent on Ukraine opening up investigations for the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, introduced a resolution urging the House to take a vote to authorize the impeachment inquiry and give more due process to the president and House Republicans.

