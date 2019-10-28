President Trump’s border wall may eventually stop illegal immigrants, but right now it’s created a new way for them to sneak into the U.S. thanks to the flurry of construction in Southern California.

The Washington Times has learned migrants are blending into the construction crews building the wall, even donning orange work vests to fit in to the surroundings. The smugglers are using the vests too, and even going so far as to “clone” construction company trucks to try to fool Border Patrol agents.

It’s impossible to know how many times the tactic has been successful, but The Times has uncovered at least three cases in the last couple of months where agents were able to sniff out the ruses and nab people involved.

“The current construction of the U.S./Mexico International Boundary Fence (IBF) has helped smugglers blend in with legitimate construction vehicles in this area,” Agent Anna Davalos told a judge in an affidavit support smuggling charges in one of the cases, an Oct. 15 attempt in the desert west of Calexico.

Agents tell The Times they expected it. They saw the same thing a decade ago, during a previous round of fence-building under President George W. Bush, and even before that when parts of California were first fenced off from Mexico.

Each time, after fencing was constructed illegal immigration in those areas dropped, and agents say that’s what they expect this time too — though for now Customs and Border Protection acknowledged the construction is causing new opportunities “to exploit real or perceived vulnerabilities.”

Mr. Trump’s quest to dramatically expand the existing border wall is likely to create plenty of opportunity for construction-related mischief.

Should the courts and Congress cooperate, the president says he expects some 400 miles of wall to be built from 2017 to 2020. Some of that will be new wall, while other sections will replace current, though outdated, fencing.

So far, the lion’s share of construction far has been in California and western Arizona, where the government already owns much of the land and building is relatively easy. But the administration earlier this month announced commencement of dozens of miles in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas.

So far, no new mileage of the border has been fenced in. All construction has been replacement of existing walls or vehicle barriers, or adding a secondary wall set back from the primary border wall. The two walls create a no-go zone in between, where migrants are more easily captured.

In at least one of the cases The Times uncovered, a fake construction vehicle was used to gain access to that no-man’s land.

CBP, which oversees the Border Patrol, insisted there are ways to deal with those situations.

“While CBP can’t disclose specific strategies we use, we can say that through situational awareness, intelligence capabilities, and rapid response we prevent these smuggling attempts from succeeding,” the agency said.

One of those tactics is asking legitimate construction trucks to hang tags from their rear-view mirrors. Agents can quickly tell authentic traffic that way.

Lack of a tag was how agents nabbed Angelica Jessica Lopez, the woman charged with the Oct. 15 smuggling run. Court documents say Ms. Lopez was caught with three illegal immigrants from Mexico, who paid $7,000 apiece to be smuggled into the country.

In another case a month earlier, agents spotted three illegal immigrants cross in an area the Border Patrol calls “Jonny Wolf’s,” near the Otay Mesa border crossing point.

A remote surveillance camera spotted four people jump the border wearing orange work vests, in what agents said was “an attempt to blend in with the construction crews.”

One of the persons — presumably the foot guide — then returned to Mexico, while three others climbed into a truck that had been waiting for them. Agents stopped the truck and arrested the driver, who said he was getting $800 for the smuggling run, and the three migrants, who had paid $7,000 apiece.

Also in September agents in San Diego tracked a Ford F-250 truck tricked out to look like a construction company vehicle, as it cruised along the border wall construction zone near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Agents said they suspected the truck had made previous runs, and they managed to stop it this time as it drove out of a restricted construction zone. They arrested the driver — a juvenile they didn’t identify — and a passenger, both of whom were wearing orange work vests in addition to the fake construction truck.

Inside the truck’s bed, which was covered by a shell, agents found 22 illegal immigrants, some of whom said they feared for their life from overcrowding and lack of seats, seatbelts or water.

Chris Harris, recently retired from the Border Patrol in San Diego, said construction crews will sometimes report funny business, helping agents sniff out imposters trying to hide among the flurry of work.

“It’s a cat and mouse game,” Mr. Harris said. “But when you realize they’re trying to smuggle narcotics, or worse, then it becomes much more, ‘You don’t want to get burned.’”

Cloning is an age-old tactic for border smugglers.

Fake FedEx and UPS delivery trucks have been used, as have fake — and real — ambulances.

In one case over the summer agents at a highway checkpoint in South Texas stopped an ambulance that claimed to be transporting a patient. The driver’s nervous behavior tipped off the agent on duty, and when he began to ask questions the story fell apart — at the same time as another agent’s dog began to alert on the vehicle as carrying drugs or migrants.

They discovered six illegal immigrants in the back of the ambulance, including one who was pretending to be a patient, strapped to a stretcher with a neck brave, an oxygen mask and an intravenous drip, according to court documents.

The driver admitted to agents he was being paid $2,000 to drive the six from McAllen to Houston, and his co-conspirator said he was getting an additional $1,000. Two of the smuggled migrants told agents they had paid the co-conspirator $3,500 apiece as the final installments in their smuggling fees.

Other fakes over the last few years included a bogus adult-care van in Texas in July 2018, and a bogus paramedics’ truck a month later.

While some of the cloned vehicles are good fakes, often they don’t stand up to close scrutiny.

Agents said smugglers will time their runs to coincide with Border Patrol shift changes, figuring that they may be able to fool the surveillance cameras and, with agents either headed back to base our from base to the field, won’t have to survive an up-close examination.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.